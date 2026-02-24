Australia-born singer, songwriter, and producer VASSY (born Vasiliki Karagiorgos) has never been easy to box in.

She began her career in indie pop before pivoting into dance music — a shift that didn’t just expand her sound, it redefined it.

Over the years, she’s become one of EDM’s most distinctive voices, stacking up several Billboard Dance No. 1s, more than 3 billion global streams, 20× Platinum certifications, and five RIAA Gold records.

Her global smash “Bad” with David Guetta and Showtek has surpassed one billion streams, earning her a spot on APRA AMCOS’ prestigious Billions list.

In 2023, she made history as the first female recipient of the EDMA Icon Award, and in 2025, Rolling Stone AU/NZ ranked her No. 9 on its list of the 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time.

Now, she’s stepping into a new era.

Her latest single, “On Me,” is a shimmering disco-house anthem built for the floor — bold, groove-heavy, and dripping with confidence. Teaming up with fellow Australian producer Mind Electric, VASSY leans fully into a modern disco revival, pairing glittering synths with powerhouse vocals that feel both nostalgic and forward-facing.

It drops Feb. 27 — and if early buzz is any indication, it’s about to light up clubs.

Catch Her Live: Peppermint Club, Los Angeles

VASSY will take the stage at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 27 — and if you’ve never seen her live, consider this your sign.

I caught her at her last show, and it was something else. Her voice? Impeccable. No smoke and mirrors — just pure control, power, and tone. And her command of the room was just as sharp.

At one point, she had to quiet the crowd down more than once because the energy was almost too loud. Somehow, she turned that chaos into intimacy.

It wasn’t just a performance. It was control. It was a connection. It was confidence. With “On Me” (possibly) entering the setlist, expect groove, presence, and that disco-diva energy she’s leaning into right now.

Q&A

You’re bringing disco back with “On Me” — what sparked this era?

“On Me” was really inspired by that unapologetic, feel-good disco energy — the kind of music that makes you strut, not just dance. I’ve always loved groove-driven records… basslines that move your hips before your brain even catches up. Disco has that confidence built into it. It’s bold, feminine, powerful — and honestly, I felt like we needed that vibe again. Lyrically, it’s about owning your power. Taking control. Saying, “If this energy is shifting… It’s on me.” It’s playful but strong. And I love that combination. Dance music should make you feel elevated — like the best version of yourself.

Was there any hesitation stepping into a new sound?

There’s always a tiny moment of “Okay… here we go,” because people get used to a certain version of you. But as an artist, I have to evolve. If I stay safe, I get bored. And if I’m bored, the music won’t feel honest. I’ve done big EDM anthems, emotional dance records, acoustic versions… so stepping into a disco-influenced sound didn’t feel like a risk — it felt like growth. The fans who’ve been with me know I follow my instinct. And instinct has never failed me.

Do you worry about the reaction — or is that part of the thrill?

That’s the exciting part. If you’re not feeling a little adrenaline before a release, something’s wrong. I think the magic happens in that space between vulnerability and confidence. You put something out into the world and say, “This is where I’m at right now.” Of course, you care — but you can’t create from fear. I’ve learned that reactions come and go, but authenticity lasts. I’d rather polarize than play it safe. And honestly? Disco on a dance floor hits differently. Once that groove drops, nobody’s overthinking — they’re moving. And that’s the whole point.

Your latest work feels like a musical time machine — futuristic EDM with roots in Bossa Nova and jazz. If you had to describe your soul sound in three non-musical words or images, what would they be?

Salt in the air. Late-night voice notes. Bare feet on cold tiles. That’s my soul sound — emotional, nostalgic, but still dancing.

During your break, was there a specific moment that pulled you back into music? Something oddly specific?

I caught myself humming a melody… to my dog. And when I realized I was emotionally invested in how he reacted, I thought, okay, this is getting ridiculous — I need to write.

I watched you gently rein the crowd back in last month — you quieted them down more than once. If you wrote a crowd etiquette manual, what’s Rule #1?

Hahah, yes, you got to witness that! I tried to be gracious about it. I would say Rule #1: Listen with intention. Energy is amazing, but presence is everything. Sometimes the quiet is where the magic lives — and if we’re all actually listening, the moment hits harder.

If you could teleport your February show audience anywhere in the world for one night, where would it be — and why?

A cool jazz club in Paris — low lights, velvet curtains, candlelit tables, the air thick with smoke (minus the smoke lol) and secrets. Glasses clink softly, a bass murmurs in the corner, and time feels suspended between songs. It’s intimate, elegant, a little risky — the kind of place where emotions linger longer than the last note. That’s exactly where those songs belong: dressed up yet slightly undone… intimate and vulnerable.

What’s something you unlearned about yourself during your break?

I unlearned the belief that constant output equals relevance. I thought slowing down meant losing momentum, but it actually helped me hear myself again. Silence gave me clarity.

Has EDM ever felt like comfy but slightly suffocating jeans?

Totally. Stretchy, flattering… but sometimes you can’t breathe. When I need space, I strip everything back — voice, lyric, emotion. If the song works naked, it can wear any genre later. I need to just ditch the jeans… lol, no more skinny jeans — literally.

If someone remixed one of your acoustic tracks into a full EDM blast — but had to include one totally random sound — what are you choosing?

The sound of a slow, deliberate exhale — right before a kiss, or right before the lights go out. It’s intimate, charged, almost dangerous. That breath holds tension, desire, anticipation — and when it drops into a beat, it feels explosive. Like the moment just before surrender.

