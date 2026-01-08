Leave it to Cher to say what everyone’s thinking — and still leave plenty of room for interpretation.

During a recent Armchair Expert podcast appearance with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, the 79-year-old icon didn’t miss a beat when playfully assessing the couple’s dynamic.

“You’re lucky,” Cher told Dax with a grin. “She is definitely the better half.”

Oof. But wait — it gets better.

When Dax jokingly asked who her dream partner for Kristen would be — hinting that Cher must think his wife could do better — she delivered a now-iconic line.

“The truth is, I trust her," the "Believe" singer said. "So you must have something I don’t see.” Excuse us?!

A Little Wink… and a Whole Lotta Shade

According to insiders, Cher’s offhand comment wasn’t just about Dax’s personality.

“She was joking, but it’s clear she was referring to Dax being very well endowed — that’s the part she can’t see,” a source whispered to #ShuterScoop.

Another added, “Cher respects Kristen deeply and was having fun with Dax. That line had the room howling. Total mic drop.”

A History + A Vibe

Cher and Kristen first met while filming Burlesque in 2010 — when the Veronica Mars star was already engaged to Dax.

Cher admitted she didn’t know who Kristen was at the time, but immediately took note: “We got along so well… I respected her a lot.”

Now, more than a decade (and two daughters) into Kristen and Dax’s marriage, Cher couldn’t resist a little cheeky shade.

Dax, ever the good sport, offered this: “I’m not threatened by her shining. [I] Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”

Cher approved, saying her longtime boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, is the same way: “The more I shine, the more he has won.”

Aww. Mutual admiration all around — but that one-liner? That’s living rent-free in our heads forever.