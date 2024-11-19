Dax Shepard Bizarrely Asked Cynthia Erivo How She Wipes With Her Long Nails

Cynthia Erivo had an amazing response when Dax Shepard weirdly asked her about taking care of her personal hygiene with long nails.

"Can I ask you a really crazy question that’s inappropriate?" Shepard asked the Wicked star on his Armchair Expert podcast.

"When you’re wiping your butt…" he began before Erivo cut him off.

"I knew you would ask that question. My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!" she said.

Despite Erivo's response, Shepard pressed the issue by asking if she uses the "tips of the fingernails."

Erivo humored him and said she actually uses the "pads of the fingers" when using toilet paper.

Shepard even went so far as to ask if she ever feels a "little tickle of the nails on the crack" when using the bathroom.

"No, because the tissue is there!” Erivo exclaimed, later confirming she was "annoyed" rather than offended by the question.

When it comes to people wondering how she does things with her extra-long nails, she said, "I’m like, I mean, I’m here! ’m dressed."

She added that she is a "functioning adult" so the nails do not prohibit her from doing normal daily tasks.

As for Shepard, he's not exactly known for his perfect personal hygiene practices.

Shepard and his wife, actress Kristen Bell, once admitted that they refrain from bathing their kids until they actively smell bad.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell shared at the time.

Plus, in one hair-raising incident, Bell even caught anal worms from one of their kids.

In 2018, the actress revealed that she caught pinworms from her then 3-year-old daughter, Delta.

"You have to monitor it and you have to look in their poop. Sure enough, I wiped and saw a little white worm," she shared with Joel McHale, via Self, as she explained that it all started with an outbreak at her kids' daycare.

Soon after, Bell herself caught "the itch" and the home underwent lots of "chalky nonsense from the drugstore" to get rid of the invasive worms.