Celebrities Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Their Hygiene and Bathing Habits

If you've been on social media in the past few weeks, chances are you've stumbled — against your will — across at least one account of a celebrity (or celebrity couple) spilling their hygiene habits and bathing frequency to the public.

It all started when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed how often their bathe their children during an interview.

“Now, here's the thing... If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point,” Kutcher shared while appearing on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

Kunis added that she "didn't shower much anyway" growing up, as she didn't have hot water.

The floodgates opened (and the bathtub faucets closed, apparently) after Kunis and Kutcher's comments went viral, as other celebrities then began to share their bathing habits—some questionable ones included.

In defense of their pals Kunis and Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spoke about how often they bathe their two daughters (8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta) during an appearance on The View.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink," Bell admitted. "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair his unconventional routine: He believes that "good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Taking a page out of Robert Pattinson's hair care book, Joe Keery recently revealed his own unique rituals when it comes to hair maintenance. The Stranger Things star told GQ that he rarely touches or washes his hair, and even turned down an offer to endorse a hair care brand as he would feel like a "sellout." (The Twilight star previously told Extra that he has probably gone six weeks without shampooing and that he doesn't "really see the point in washing your hair.")

But "waiting for the stink," so to speak, isn't all that new for celebrities. Years ago, Brad Pitt revealed to People that his cleaning habits had changed since having children. "I got six kids," he said. "All you've got to do is just take [cleansing wipes], a couple quick wipes under the pits. Man, I'm getting [peed] on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower." Meanwhile, stars such as Matthew McConaughey and Cameron Diaz have even admitted to not wearing deodorant.

While numerous celebs may have different outlooks on the necessity for frequent bathing, others are more comfortable with their more traditional personal hygiene practices. And some have even gone out of their way to make it very clear, in the wake of recent revelations.

Jason Momoa confirmed to Access Hollywood that he's much like his DC character when it comes to showering: water is a good thing. "I'm Aquaman. I’m in the f---ing water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good," he said.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted, "I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. He even revealed that due to his rigorous workout schedule, he often showers up to three times a day—and sings off-key while doing so.

On Instagram, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, shared that he is a "very clean person" and "showers all the time."

Nevertheless, whether our most famous members of society shower 10 times a day or 10 times a year, the truth is: we don't really want to know either way and would much rather be mercifully spared from all the personal hygiene TMI!

Now excuse us as we grab a bar of soap and scrub all this from our memory.