Jon Cryer Won’t Rule Out ‘Two And a Half Men’ Reunion, But Hasn’t Spoke to Charlie Sheen ‘In a While’

Jon Cryer hasn't spoken to Charlie Sheen "in a while," but he's open to a Two And A Half Men reunion.

The 58-year-old actor, who played Alan Harper alongside Sheen's character, Charlie Harper, in Chuck Lorre's classic sitcom, is glad the show's creator has reconciled with his former co-star after their fallout in 2011.

Asked about a reunion, Cryer told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm not going to rule anything out, but I haven't talked to Charlie.

"I'm really glad they made up... I can only say for Chuck, clearly. He has the enormous relief of somebody who's been able to rekindle a friendship that was really meaningful to him."

Sheen was fired from the show in 2011 after publicly lashing out at the showrunner, and his character was killed off, only to be replaced by Ashton Kutcher as the series lead for another four seasons.

Cryer revealed: "I still keep in touch with Ashton, I just text him this morning, but I haven't spoken with Charlie Sheen in a while.

"We went our separate ways. You kind of have to decide, how much Charlie Sheen do I want in my life?

"I wish him well, and I hope nothing but success for the guy."

READ MORE: Charlie Sheen Raising 14-Year-Old Twins Solo, Alleges Mom Brooke Mueller Is ‘Not in the Picture’

The star recalled Lorre and Sheen being "very, very close for the first few years" of Two And A Half Men, and he's glad they have reunited on new show Bookie.

He added: "That they've managed to reconcile is really lovely. I have not spoken to Charlie. I don't know that he knows my number anymore. But anything could happen."

For Cryer, he admitted while the early time on the sitcom "felt easy", things "got a little harder" later in the run.

He said: "There's not a lot of times in this business where the work feels easy.

"It absolutely felt easy with Two And A Half Men, the first couple of years - in later years, it got a little harder [laughs].

"But those first couple of years were incredible."