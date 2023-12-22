Denise Richards Insisted No One ‘Talk Negatively’ About Charlie Sheen Around Daughters After Split

Denise Richards opened up about how she and Charlie Sheen initially navigated co-parenting their two children after their divorce.

Sheen and Richards tied the knot in 2002 and finalized their divorce in 2006. The former flames share daughters Sami, 19, and Lola Rose, 18.

On a recent episode of "Just B with Bethenny Frankel", the actress revealed that after splitting with the Two and Half Men star, she was told to drop the kids off at his gate.

"So in the beginning with Charlie and I, and I'm sure he'll be fine that I'm talking about this and I'm sure he'll probably say it too, we were not getting along at all," The 52-year-old told Frankel. "And it was harder when he was with his other ex. When they got together, it was very difficult. I wasn't allowed to go up to the house."

Richards continued, "I had to drop the kids off at the gate and have someone drive them through the gate to the house, which was very difficult for the kids because then they feel insecure. 'How come mom can't come to the house?'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that she pleaded with the 58-year-old actor to just "fake it" and pretend like they liked each other for the sake of their kids, "otherwise they would feel so insecure and right away, not safe."

"Because if mom can't come in, why are we going in there? You know what I mean?," she said.

Later in the episode, the Wild Things star noted that she "never wanted the girls to hate their dad."

"I wanted them to have a good relationship because I have such an amazing relationship with my father and with my mom," she stated. "So that's why I really wanted us to work hard at keeping it healthy and positive and not say anything bad about him."

"I would tell everyone in my house, do not talk negatively about their dad. Do not say a word," she added. "I went overboard actually, to the point where when things did go the way they did, they were shocked. Like, how come they didn't know this?"