Charlie Sheen Upset After His and Denise Richards’ Daughter Joins OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Denise Richards had very different reactions to their daughter, Sami Sheen, launching an OnlyFans account.

The 18-year-old shared a link to the account on Instagram yesterday (June 13). "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black bikini top.

The link leads to her OnlyFans account, which promises new content two or three times a week. Subscribers would have to pay $19.99 a month for access.

Sami's mom shared her support in the comments section on Instagram. "Sami I will always support you & always have you back," Denise wrote. "I love you."

However, Charlie does not appear to be a fan of his daughter's decision.

"I do not condone this," he told E! News. The actor added that he was "unable to prevent it." He also said that he shared some advice with his daughter: "I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Charlie took it a step further and appeared to blame his ex-wife for the account. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he explained.

Richards responded with a statement of her own. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," she said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

E! News noted that Richards and Sami were seemingly having issues earlier this year. However, they appear to have made up by Mother's Day when Sami shouted out her mom in a sweet post on Instagram.

"I love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life," she wrote alongside a trio of photos of them smiling together.

Charlie and Richards got married in 2002, according to Us Weekly. Richards first filed for divorce in 2005 and again in 2006. Their separation was finalized in 2011.

The former partners share two daughters together, according to Hollywood Life. Sami was born in 2004, and Lola Rose Sheen arrived in 2005.