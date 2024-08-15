Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Looks so Different After ‘Dream’ Nose Job

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, has shared her new look after getting a nose job.

Sami took to her TikTok account to share the process of getting the nose job as well as what she looks like after the process.

The first TikTok shared a series of pictures with her saying that she "wanted a nose job for the past five years."

"I would have to Photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly," Sami said.

"Just sooo droopy and too big for my face," she added of her original nose.

Sami shared that she booked her surgery in June, but that the procedure did not take place until Aug. 12. Other pictures in the slide include her in her surgery clothes as well as her taking a picture of the journey to the doctor's office.

"I was so nervous, but at the same time I was extremely excited," she wrote, sharing a post-operation picture of herself.

"Surgery went amazing & way quicker than I thought!!" she continued.

At the end of the pictures, Sami said that she finally got her "dream nose."

In a different TikTok video, she shared what she looks like after the surgery with her nose all bandaged up.

"Def not a 10, but I am regretting cancelling the perc prescription," she joked.

This is not the first time Sami has undergone a cosmetic procure.

In 2023, she revealed that she had undergone breast augmentation surgery.

"Guess who got a new rack todayyyy," Sami posted on social media in November 2023, later calling her recovery "so uncomfy."

"Holy hell feels like the implants [are] in my armpits. And the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," she added.