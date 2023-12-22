Charlie Sheen was reportedly attacked by a neighbor after she allegedly tried to choke the actor after a dispute at his home on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old woman forced her way into Sheen's home after she knocked on the door, he opened, and then she allegedly ripped his shirt and tried to strangle him.

After the scary ordeal, the unnamed woman returned to her home, and she was eventually arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

The Los Angeles Police Department noted that the Two and a Half Men star called 911, before authorities and paramedics arrived at his home in Los Angeles.

It is unknown what caused the alleged ordeal and Sheen was not taken to the hospital.

Sheen has allegedly been harassed by the women before as she squirted liquid on his car, and dumped trash in front of his door the day before the attack.

As PopCrush previously reported, the Major League star recently shared that he's been sober for nearly six years, and focusing on being a father to his sons.

“I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob,” he said.

The former Anger Management star, who also has Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with his ex-wife Denise Richards, went on to lament that his sons spend most of their time on their phones and is concerned that their screen time may "detract" them from other areas of life, as he admitted they "don't care" about his TV stardom.