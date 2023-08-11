Promises Malibu Property for Sale at $19.9 Million: Former Celebrity Rehab for Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheen & More

The former Promises Malibu celebrity rehab where Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheen and many more stars were previously treated is on the market.

Based in Malibu, Calif., the former rehabilitation center and health spa was once attended by Lohan, Sheen, Britney Spears, Ben Affleck, Diana Ross, Robert Downey Jr. and countless other celebrities to treat exhaustion, addiction and other ailments.

READ MORE: Famous Jersey Shore Clubs to Become Housing Complexes

Listed for sale at a cool $19.9 million, the Mediterranean-style estate located at 20729 Rockcroft Drive boasts three homes with 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The compound also features a private gated entrance, two saltwater pools and a tennis court.

The listing by Douglas Elliman notes that "this one-of-a-kind compound allows for an abundance of structures and amenities in close proximity that is not otherwise feasible to current code."