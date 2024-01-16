Lindsay Lohan Disappointed by ‘Fire Crotch’ Joke in ‘Mean Girls’ Movie: REPORT

Lindsay Lohan is not impressed by one of the jokes in the new Mean Girls movie musical.

According to E! News, Lohan didn't think that Megan Thee Stallion's "fire crotch" joke was very fetch.

"We are going back, Red. Y2K fire crotch is back!" the rapper reportedly says in the film while hyping up character Cady Heron.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lohan's rep told the outlet.

The star of the original 2004 Mean Girls appeared at the premiere of the new film, which stars Reneé Rapp as queen bee Regina George and Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, the role that Lohan originated.

READ MORE: Why Rachel McAdams Wasn't in the 'Mean Girls' Reunion Commercial

While Megan Thee Stallion's line was in support of Cady in the movie, the joke referenced a time in the early 2000s when an oil heir named Brandon Davis, who was friends with Paris Hilton, used the term to publicly trash Lohan to the paparazzi.

"I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel," Davis said at the time, per E!.

He then used the term "fire crotch" to describe natural redhead Lohan, among other disparaging comments about her body, and crudely asked, "Who would want to f--k her?"

Though the joke wasn't used negatively in the film, it's sad that it took Lohan back to a much harsher time, especially since (spoiler alert) she makes a fun cameo in the new iteration of the movie.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies?' And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.' I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie," creator Tina Fey told Entertainment Weekly.

"As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think [she should] play a teacher. And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is," Fey revealed.

Fey has not commented on the "fire crotch" joke drama.