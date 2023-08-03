Lindsay Lohan shared the first photo of her post-baby body on social media yesterday (Aug. 2), and the new mother looks absolutely radiant.

Lohan, star of flicks like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, took time to praise her body for bringing a new life into the world.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lohan wrote in the post caption.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world," she added.

Lohan closed out the post with a promo for Frida Mom, a brand with whom she's partnered, saying that she's "not a regular mom, [she's] a postpartum mom," a nod to Amy Pohler's hysterical line in 2004's Mean Girls.

Lohan looks happy and healthy in the photo, and fans shared plenty of positivity in the comments of her Instagram post, telling the new mother she looks "amazing" and "gorgeous."

Lindsay's mother, Dina, left words of encouragement for her daughter in the comments as well.

Lohan announced the birth of her son, Luai, on July 17. Lindsay currently resides with her husband, Bader Shammas, in Dubai.

Lohan, who struggled with addiction and run-ins with the law, is now absolutely thriving, and we love that for her.

