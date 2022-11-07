Where Is Ali Lohan Today? Lindsay Lohan’s Little Sister Appears in New Movie With Her

Many '90s and '00s kids will likely remember Lindsay Lohan's little sister Aliana Lohan, a.k.a. Ali Lohan, who appeared in several projects alongside Lindsay and also released music like her big sis.

Ali entered the entertainment industry when she began modeling at the age of 3, when she worked with Ford Models. She later signed with Wilhelmina in 2013.

In 2008, Ali appeared in the spooky direct-to-video movie Mostly Ghostly. The same year she appeared on the Living Lohan reality show. More than a decade later, she made an appearance on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club reality show in 2019.

In 2021, an eagle-eyed fan noticed Ali and mom Dina Lohan in the background of Lindsay's 2004 teen movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Ali kick-started her music career in 2005 when she appeared in the music video for Lindsay's "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)." The song detailed Lindsay's estranged relationship with her father.

Watch Lindsay Lohan's "Confessions of a Broken Heart" Music Video Below:

Ali released her first album, Lohan Holiday, in 2006 when she was just 13. In 2008, Ali released a club single titled "All the Way Around." She dropped another song, the indie-rock-tinged "Long Way Down," in 2018.

But where is Ali Lohan today? And what's she been up to?

The singer and model is now 28, and will turn 29 in December 2022.

Here's what she looks like today:

Most recently, Ali released her new single "Without You" in June 2022.

The song is part of the soundtrack for Falling for Christmas, which stars Lindsay and Chord Overstreet.

Listen to Aliana Lohan's "Without You" Below:

"Beautiful song! Beautiful talent! Beautiful woman!" Lindsay commented under one of Ali's Instagram posts promoting the song.

On Oct. 9, Ali also revealed via Instagram that she will make an on-screen cameo in Falling for Christmas.



Back in August, Lindsay teased her sister's appearance when she posted a photo of her posing with her sister in front of the Netflix logo and a Squid Game costume.

"What a Great Day!" she captioned the pic.

Notably, Ali previously dated Australian pop singer Cody Simpson, who then went on to date Linday's Disney peer Miley Cyrus.

According to Us Weekly, in 2019 Lindsay threw shade at Simpson via a deleted Instagram post after Simpson won The Masked Singer in Australia.

"When you [realize] you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything ... you won the masked singer but you lost on your future," she wrote, captioning a photo of Simpson and Ali Lohan.

Lindsay also claimed she and Ali furnished Simpson's house.

"I just didn’t really care, you know. They came into the house and kept like, ordering me stuff and it would show up to the house. [Lindsay] bought me a bed frame," Simpson told a radio show host at the time of the drama.