Lindsay Lohan, Shakira and More Celebrities Celebrate Mother’s Day 2024

Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers and motherly figures out there!

On Sunday (May 12) the annual holiday took place in the United States. Countless celebrities paid tribute to their children for making them become mothers and to their own mother figures in their lives.

Kris Jenner shared a slew of photos of her children and grandchildren over the years. She paid tribute to Rob, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie along with her own mother, MJ. She also included her 13 grandchildren.

"Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for…. every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we live… all of the laughter, the love, the incredible moments we've shared and the magical memories we have created as a family," she wrote to her family.

This year, Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom after she and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child this past July.

"Happy Mother's Day to my mother and all of the wonderful mothers out there!" she posted via Instagram. "It's my first Mother's Day and I couldn't be more grateful to be a mom. It's been the biggest blessing life has offered me. I am more thankful every day that goes by for my beautiful son Luai. Sending love and hugs to all of the mothers! Have a wonderful Mother's Day!!"

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her and her husband, David, and three children: Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, all together as a family.

Shakira posted a photo of her children playing instruments on her Instagram account. "And to Milan and Sasha, the two suns of my life, thank you for lighting it up and completing me," she captioned the snapshot.

See more celebratory Mother's Day social media posts, below.