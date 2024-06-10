Selena’s Convicted Murderer Wants to Work With Shakira When She’s Released

The convicted murderer of music icon Selena, Yolanda Saldívar, has high hopes for her potential release from prison on parole.

According to The Latin Times, Saldívar revealed in an alleged interview with BBC that she aspires to work with Shakira.

Saldívar will be up for parole in March 2025, 30 years after the tragic murder of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, whom Saldívar worked for as a boutique manager and fan club president.

The alarming aspiration comes after the 2024 docuseries Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, in which Saldívar claimed that the shooting was accidental.

She claimed that her intentions were misunderstood and that she never meant to harm the young singer.

Selena fired Saldívar in early March 1995 after she and her family discovered that the woman had been embezzling money from her fan club and boutiques.

On March 31, Selena agreed to meet with Saldívar at a local motel in Texas to retrieve financial records, but Saldívar shot the singer instead.

In Oct. 1995, Saldívar was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed in Texas at the time: life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

She is currently serving her life sentence in Gatesville, Texas.

Fans online were appalled by the idea of Saldívar somehow weaseling her way back into the music industry after her shocking crime.

"Yolanda Saldivar is delusional if she think she about to come out of jail and have any control over her life after she killed the Hispanic Beyoncé," one person tweeted.

"The audacity for you to even say you wanna work with Shakira. your hips are LYINGGG," they continued, referencing Shakira's iconic song "Hips Don't Lie."

"Not Yolanda Saldivar out here tryna kill these Latinas like they’re infinity stones…KEEP HER ASS LOCKED UP," another fan tweeted.

"I hope Yolanda Saldívar knows she won’t be getting love and support when she is released from prison," someone else said.

"She killed Selena and now wants to kill Shakira I guess. Yolanda Saldivar belongs in the deepest part of Hell," another person wrote on Twitter/X.