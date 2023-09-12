Shakira Dances With Knives, Crowd Surfs During VMAs Video Vanguard Performance

Shakira brought the house down at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday (Sept. 12) with an epic medley of her greatest hits.

During her performance Shakira danced with knives and rocked out on an electric guitar. Her medley was a laundry list of some of her greatest hits, including: "She Wolf," "Te Felicito," "Objection (Tango)," "You Don't Care About Me," "Whenever Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie" and "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53/Pa' Tipos Como Tú."

Following Shakira's fiery performance, Wyclef Jean presented her with the golden Moon Person, a.k.a. the 2023 VMAs Video Vanguard award, for the Colombian music superstar's contribution to music. The moment marked the first time in history a South American artist has won the coveted award.

During her speech, Shakira thanked MTV for being part of her career since she was 18. She also thanked her music video directors, record label and the "amazing women who work with me... who help me push through all of my challenges while wearing so many hats."

She also gave a special shout out to her two kids, who were present in the audience, "for making me feel that mama can do it all."

"I want to share this award with my fans who always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much or being my army and helping me fight all of my battles," she added.

Shakira has been nominated for 31 VMAs throughout her career.