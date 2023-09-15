Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Reaction to Chris Brown’s VMAs Nomination

Selena Gomez has addressed her viral reaction to controversial artist Chris Brown's name being announced as a nominee at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star acknowledged her much-talked-about facial expression in a comment posted on iHeart Radio Australia's Instagram page after the account shared a slideshow of images from the moment.

Gomez was completely unfazed.

"Who cares lol," she commented.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-09-15 at 00-21-46 iHeartRadio AU (@iheartradioau) • Instagram photos and videos loading...

Gomez went viral at the VMAs Tuesday (Sept. 12) when she noticeably stopped clapping and stopped smiling — and even appeared to sneer with disappointment — when Brown's name was announced alongside his fellow nominees in the Best R&B category.

The "Calm Down" singer started clapping again as the next nominees were announced.

However, that wasn't the only VMAs moment Gomez went viral for online.

Gomez appeared startled when Olivia Rodrigo's stage set suddenly began to break down during the Guts singer's performance of "vampire" and "get him back."

While the set breakdown was all part of the dramatic performance, Gomez's candid reaction of shock took the internet by storm.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Reacts to Becoming VMAs Meme: 'Dragged for Being Myself'

Meanwhile, Brown appeared to briefly throw shade at Gomez's reaction to his VMAs nomination via an Instagram Story a few days after the awards show.

In a since-deleted Story, the R&B singer cryptically wrote, "I'm the GOAT and you know it."

Brown has received backlash over the years for a number of controversies and scandals.

In 2009, Brown was charged with felony assault after he reportedly struck his then-girlfriend Rihanna, leaving her with visible bruises. In 2013, he was arrested for felony assault after being involved in a physical altercation outside of a hotel in Washington D.C. In 2018, he was sued by an unidentified woman for alleged sexual assault, and in 2022, he was sued by another woman who claimed Brown drugged and sexually assaulted her in Miami.