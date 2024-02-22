Selena Gomez is embracing being in love on her flirty new single "Love On."

The song, which was announced last week on Feb. 15, was officially released on Thursday (Feb. 22).

A teaser for the single included a French voice-over saying, "Qu’est-ce que je vais te nommer? Je vais te nommer. L’amour … L’amour tendre," which translates to, "What shall I name you? I’m gonna name you the love … the tender love."

See the chic artwork for "Love On," below.

Interscope Interscope loading...

The song itself is a bubbly, pop anthem. The video features plenty of steamy scenes and couples kissing. Gomez makes an appears where she can be seen in several high end outfits that are bursting with color as she is seen around a chateau.

According to Alice 96.5 radio station, "Love On" was co-written by Julia Michaels and was inspired by the months Gomez spent in Paris last year.

Gomez and Michaels previously worked together on the songs "Anxiety" and "Bad Liar."

Watch Selena Gomez's "Love On" Music Video:

"Love On" is rumored to be the lead single off Gomez's upcoming third solo album. However, this has yet to be confirmed; a release date for the album has not been revealed as of published.

While fans can be excited for new music from the pop star, it's possible Gomez's upcoming album will be her last.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Gomez admitted acting is her main priority right now and she only has one album left in her.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Admits She Was 'Attracted' to the Wrong People

"I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting," Gomez shared.

"I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs," she added.

"Love On" arrives following Gomez's 2023 single, "Single Soon."