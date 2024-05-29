What Does Selena Gomez Think About Benny Blanco Wanting Marriage and Kids?

Selena Gomez reacted to that recent statement from her boyfriend Benny Blanco about wanting marriage and kids with her.

Blanco was brutally honest about wanting to start a family with the "Rare" singer in a recent interview with Howard Stern, where he called it his "next goal."

"He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it," Gomez shared in Time magazine.

Gomez didn't reveal whether or not she shares the exact same sentiments as her boyfriend, but she did declare that Blanco isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him," she said.

"It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere anytime soon," the singer revealed.

The couple has been dating since July 2023 around the time of Gomez's birthday, which is July 22.

They publicly confirmed their romance in Dec. 2023.

"It just happens when you least expect it," she shared of her feelings for Blanco at the beginning of their relationship.

"It's a little irrelevant, only because he isn’t my only source of happiness. I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," she continued.

"A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," Gomez, 31, said.

In March, she wished Blanco a happy birthday with a post on Instagram where she highlighted his "emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent ... undeniable humor and loving, kind heart."