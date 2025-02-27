Taylor Lautner Defends Ex Selena Gomez Against ‘Cruel’ Body Shamers

Taylor Lautner has defended Selena Gomez from "cruel" body shamers.

The Twilight actor shared a post from body positivity influencer Alex Light which highlighted the various contradictory comments about Gomez's body and appearance over the years, as people previously criticized her weight before later claiming she "looked better" before slimming down.

Taylor, 33, wrote over the post on his Instagram Story: "It's a cruel world full of hate. You can never please everyone nor should you have to.

"In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color or appearance of your body.

“Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out... and be a little bit nicer.”

Taylor, who will be playing a fictionalized version of himself in Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, has dealt with his own body shaming trolls in the past.

After making the Twilight movies, he "started having more normal a body" after focusing on being ripped for his role in the films.

However, he found it "very tough" seeing comments online once he went back into the public eye.

Speaking on his own podcast The Squeeze in 2023, he added: "Don't find happiness in what you want your body to look like.

"Don't think just because you lose the 20 lbs. or put on the muscle, you're going to wake up and look in the mirror and all of a sudden be happy. That's not where you should be finding value."

Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building star Selena, 32, previously opened up on how her health issues impact her body.

As a result of complications from her lupus diagnosis, she had a kidney transplant in September 2018, and her condition causes "weight fluctuations."

In November 2019, she told the Giving Back Generation podcast: "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."