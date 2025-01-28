Selena Gomez Responds to Politician Who Nastily Called to Deport Her

Selena Gomez responded to politician failed Senate candidate Sam Parker via her Instagram Story on Monday (Jan. 27) after her declared "Deport Selena Gomez."

"Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat," Gomez wrote on her Story in a post that has since been deleted.

The drama unfolded after Gomez posted and deleted a video of herself crying about the mass deportations facing immigrants in America.

The actress, who has Mexican heritage, sobbed that "her people" are "getting attacked."

"I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't," she said in the video.

Gomez then posted and deleted another Story about how "it's not OK to show empathy for people" after she seemingly received some backlash.

Parker, a politician from Utah, tweeted, "Deport Selena Gomez" in response to her video.

Fans immediately came to the star's defense and roasted the failed Senate candidate for his inaccurate and rude statement, since Gomez is an American citizen.

Immigration has been a topic that Gomez has dedicated time to raising awareness about over the years, thanks to her family's personal experience migrating from Monterrey to Texas in the 1970s.

While some fans criticized Gomez's post, others defended the emotional star.

On one hand, some people thought her video was too self-centered coming from a celebrity.

"When I'm in a making things about myself competition and Selena Gomez is my opponent," one person tweeted.

"YOU are a BILLIONAIRE, YOU can do something!!!" someone else said in response to Gomez's video.

On the other hand, fans applauded Gomez for speaking up about the important issue and being vulnerable with her followers.

One fan even shared that the search for "immigrant rights" had gone up seemingly thanks to Gomez speaking out on the topic.

The same fan noted that Gomez's "heartbreak" over the situation makes sense because "that's literally her family."

"One of the only celebrities to say anything about this situation in real-time, and y’all are berating her for it," another fan tweeted.

Even Flavor Flav chimed in, calling Gomez "so brave."