5 Things Benny Blanco’s Love Has Taught Selena Gomez About Herself

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco's love story is one for the books.

The duo recently released their joint album, I Said I Love You First, giving fans an inside look into their bond.

Gomez and Blanco, who began dating in 2023, have been doing press to promote the new project, and the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has been praising her producer beau.

The former Disney Channel star has dated some high-profile male celebs, including The Weeknd and her infamous relationship with pop icon Justin Bieber.

However, it seems as if Blanco, who popped the question in December 2024, has made her change the way she views herself and relationships.

In a joint interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Gomez gushed about Blanco and their relationship.

Below are five takeaways from their chat in which Gomez explains what the "Eastside" singer's love has taught her.

She Was Very Reactive in Prior Relationships

Her relationship with Blanco has taught her a lot about conflict resolution and how she handled arguments with partners in the past.

"I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," Gomez said.

She's Made a Lot of Mistakes in the Past

The singer told Shetty that over the years, she has matured emotionally and that has helped their relationship blossom.

"I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before," Gomez said.

She continued: "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

She Has No Regrets

Despite some high-profile breakups and tabloid fodder, the "Only Murders in the Building" star has zero regrets. When the lovebirds disagree, Blanco's patience comes in handy.

"And that helps calm me down to say, ‘Okay, so I’m going through these things because of maybe what I had before, or whatever it is.’ Nothing is ever bad. Nothing in my life I regret, and I’m so, so happy for my journey, and I’ll continue to be. It is a lesson that you have to be patient and learn. And I just, I can never picture myself disrespecting him," she said.

Benny Makes Her Feel Safe

"When Benny looks at me I don’t think he sees anything but who I am and that’s very rare to find," she said, noting that Blanco makes her feel "safe," something she’s "never had before."

"That’s so cheesy to say, but when you do know it feels right. I think that’s what happened to me, and I just felt very comfortable," Gomez added.

She's Learned to Trust Again (Herself and Others)

Trust in a relationship is important, and since meeting Blanco, Gomez has allowed herself to put down her walls and openly express what she's feeling.

"I respect Benny because he’s done nothing but respect me. I, again, trust him. I can tell him anything, even if it’s about something that’s uncomfortable, and ‘Maybe you should just talk to your girlfriends.’ He is that [‘girlfriend’]," she explained.

