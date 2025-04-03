5 Music Stars Who Could Replace Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson reportedly wants to walk away (pun intended) from her daytime talk show.

Rumors have been swirling the American Idol winner wants to spend more time with her two children, daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Kelly’s No. 1 priority is her children, and they always will be," an insider told Page Six.

"The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South," the source added.

Clarkson moved the hit daytime chat show from Los Angeles to New York in 2023, and the source added that NBC is eager to keep her around.

Although we don't want to see the "Since U Been Gone" singer leave our TV screens anytime soon, all good things must end.

Below are five pop stars (and music pairs) we think could easily pick up the mantle if Clarkson were to make her grand exit.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Chemistry Is Undeniably Infectious

The pop duo recently released their joint album I Said I Love You First, and their chemistry is palpable.

READ MORE: 5 Things Benny Blanco’s Love Taught Selena Gomez About Herself

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who began dating in 2023, have been doing press to promote the new project, and the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has been praising her producer beau, noting that he has taught her many things, including to trust love and herself.

5 Talk Shows Hosted by Pop Stars to Replace 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' We'd Watch Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

The lovebirds are open and honest with each other and could dish out relationship advice to a daily audience.

Mariah Carey Is Hilarious

The pop icon is allegedly a little bit of a diva, but she is funny!

Mariah Carey is known for speaking her mind and not being afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

5 Talk Shows Hosted by Pop Stars to Replace 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' We'd Watch Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images loading...

The "Always Be My Baby" singer took a turn on American Idol as a judge and knows how to capture an audience.

Also, just imagine her talking about every guest and saying, "I don't know her."

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hold Back

Nicki Minaj is at the top of her class in the rap game and is used to putting people on blast.

The "Anaconda" rapper appeared alongside Mariah Carey on American Idol, and watching those two take slight digs at each other was peak TV.

5 Talk Shows Hosted by Pop Stars to Replace 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' We'd Watch Neilson Barnard, Getty Images loading...

Minaj is quirky, smart, funny and has the energy to captivate both an in-studio and at-home audience.

Charlie Puth Is Genuinely a Sweetheart

Charlie Puth could bring a new spin to "Kellyoke" with his beats.

The record producer is no stranger to TV, currently starring in Roku's The Charlie Puth Show, where he attempts to be known as more than just a musician.

5 Talk Shows Hosted by Pop Stars to Replace 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' We'd Watch Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Puth is funny and genuine. The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer has a lot of famous friends to talk to and it helps that he's adorable.

Plus, even Taylor Swift admits he should be a bigger star.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Prove Opposites Attract

He's a little bit—well, a lot—country, and she's a little bit rock 'n' roll. When combined, that makes them one of America's favorite couples.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who met as judges on The Voice in 2014, bring out the best in each other, and it shows.

5 Talk Shows Hosted by Pop Stars to Replace 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' We'd Watch Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Shelton is naturally funny and a prankster, which would keep things interesting, while Stefani's warmth and diverse career make them ideal co-hosts.

