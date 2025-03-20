Pete Davidson’s New Girlfriend Used to Date Selena Gomez’s Fiance Benny Blanco

Pete Davidson's new girlfriend has been revealed as Elsie Hewitt, and just like the comedian himself, the model has some very famous exes... as well as a surprising link to pop star Selena Gomez!

Hewitt, 29, previously dated the "Call Me When You Break Up" singer's now-fiancé Benny Blanco.

The former flames met in 2019 when Hewitt appeared in the music video for Juice WRLD and Blanco's song "Graduation."

She confirmed her relationship with Blanco via X (formerly Twitter) the same year.

“I just saw its #NationalBoyfriendDay ... I wish you were here instead of being on the Titanic but thank you for existing and I don’t know what I’d do without you," Hewitt wrote alongside PDA-filled snaps of her and the producer.

The former couple ultimately called it quits in 2020.

In 2024, Hewitt opened up about their previous relationship on the In Good Company podcast

“I get a little bit salty when my friends go to his house. I’ll always love him,” she said, revealing she hadn't been in a serious relationship since.

According to Page Six, Hewitt was also previously linked to actors Ryan Phillippe and Jason Sudeikis.

As previously reported, Davidson is "very happy" in his new relationship with Hewitt.

"She respects Pete and his desire for privacy," an insider told Page Six, noting the comedian "really likes" her.

The source added that his mom and sister "approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy."

The Saturday Night Live alum has been in several high-profile relationships over the years.

His exes include Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.