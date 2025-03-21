Selena Gomez Has Turned Benny Blanco Into a ‘True Swiftie’

Benny Blanco has become a "true Swiftie."

The 37-year-old record producer has revealed that he's become a huge admirer of Taylor Swift and her music thanks to Selena Gomez.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Benny shared: "I honestly didn’t know … before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music. But I wasn’t, like, a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena].

"And now I’ll be like, ‘Put that song on. How’s that one go again?’ And we’re in the car, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m just singing Taylor Swift songs from 10 years ago and I feel free.'"

Selena, 32, is a long-time friend of Taylor's and she's a huge fan of her music, too.

The pop star, who appeared on Hot Ones alongside Benny, added: "[The songs are] timeless, what can I say."

Selena has collaborated with Benny on a new album called I Said I Love You First and she's relished the experience of working with her fiancé.

Selena shared: "I felt like I could tell him things that maybe I was feeling insecure about that I wouldn’t feel like I could open up to any other producer that way, let alone like a partner."

Benny admitted that the process of making the new album actually felt very "low stakes."

The producer, who has previously worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Rihanna and Sia, explained: "When you work with people, sometimes you butt heads.

"Every time one of us had a discrepancy on something, the other one was like, ‘Oh OK, yeah, that’s chill.’ And we also got to make [the album] in our house, in our bedroom. It just felt low stakes.”