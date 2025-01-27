Failed Senate Candidate Roasted After Declaring ‘Deport Selena Gomez’

Failed Senate candidate Sam Parker is being roasted after declaring "deport Selena Gomez."

Selena Gomez, who is an American citizen and therefore does not meet the conditions of deportation, made headlines for posting and deleting a video of herself crying about the mass deportations occurring thanks to the Trump administration on Monday (Jan. 27).

In response to the video, Parker, who ran for office in 2018 in Utah and did not win, therefore giving him no actual political power, bizarrely tweeted, "Deport Selena Gomez."

He also quote-tweeted a post accusing Gomez of having an "entitlement attitude" because her grandparents were immigrants who migrated to Texas from Monterrey, Mexico in the 1970s.

Twitter Twitter loading...

People online immediately roasted Parker over the comment he made, for both its ignorance and for the fact that it was made by a failed Senate candidate.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Deletes Video of Herself Crying About Mass Deportations

"Failed U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker claims that U.S. citizen Selena Gomez should be deported from her own country," Selena Gomez News tweeted.

"Sam lost the election in 2018 and remains trying since then without success," another person tweeted.

"Deport Sam Parker from earth," someone else quipped in a tweet.

Another person called Parker "a little sensitive wimp" and claimed that "he's a racist" who "likes losing elections," in a scathing tweet that revealed that Parker blocked the person.

Another account on X (formerly Twitter) called Parker's declaration "outrageous."

Gomez has long been an advocate for immigrants in the U.S., thanks to her personal connection to the issue.

"In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice," Gomez wrote in a 2019 essay for Time.

"Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship. Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she continued.

"[Immigration] is a human issue, affecting real people, dismantling real lives. How we deal with it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat our fellow human beings defines who we are," the actress said.