Selena Gomez Deletes Video of Herself Crying About Mass Deportations of Mexicans: ‘My People Are Getting Attacked’

Selena Gomez posted and deleted a vulnerable video of herself crying on Monday (Jan. 27) about the mass deportations of Mexican people in the U.S.

"I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children..." Gomez sobbed in the Instagram video, covering her face with her hand.

"I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said.

The emotional post was captioned "I'm sorry," along with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

In a follow-up Instagram Story that has also been deleted, Gomez added, "Apparently it's not OK to show empathy for people."

Gomez, whose father is Mexican, executive produced a Netflix documentary with her mom Mandy Teefey in 2019 about undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The six-episode series highlighted eight families from different backgrounds including Honduras, Mexico, Colombia, Laos, Israel and Mauritania.

At the time, Gomez wrote a personal essay for Time magazine detailing her personal connection to the project.

"Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she wrote.

Gomez's paternal grandparents immigrated to Texas from Monterrey in the 1970s.

In 2020, Gomez gave a speech at Define American's Immigrad 2020 commencement ceremony.

"Congratulations to all of the immigrads! I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it's very real, and it's very real to all of the families and all of you and your communities. I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," she said.

"I'm a proud, third-generation American-Mexican, and my family's journeys and their sacrifice helped me get me to where I am today," she continued.

"Mine is not a unique story. Each and every one of you have a unique tale of becoming an American, so regardless of where your family is fun, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education to make your families proud and to open up your worlds," she added.