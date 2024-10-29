Selena Gomez Voted on Her Way to the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Premiere

Selena Gomez has cast her vote for the next U.S. president, and she did it on her way to the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere.

The multi-tasking Disney Channel icon shared a TikTok video of her journey to the premiere, including the very important pit stop.

"On my way to the Wizards premiere," she grinned before showing the camera her ready-to-go ballot.

"Can't go to the premiere without voting!" she sang as she hurried to a nearby ballot box.

"Make sure that sucker's in!" she said, giving the camera a thumbs up and showing off her "I voted" sticker.

"ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!" the singer-actress wrote in the caption of the video, which was set to Chappell Roan's song of the summer "Hot to Go."

Gomez hasn't overtly endorsed Kamala Harris, but she did post a photo of herself to her Story posing next to the ballot box with a blue heart emoji, seemingly to represent the Democratic Party.

Plus, Gomez has actually worked with Harris before in an effort to promote the importance of voting in the 2020 election and discussing mental health.

"I had the opportunity to speak with Senator [Kamala Harris] and we discussed several issues that matter. Here is a clip of us discussing the importance of voting and supporting people with mental health issues," Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We all must use our voices and vote. Vote EARLY, vote safely and try to vote in person or drop your ballot in a dropbox (that’s what I did and it couldn’t have been any easier)," she said.

"I’m grateful ‪[Selena Gomez] has been using her voice to raise awareness about mental health and inspire her fans to vote in this election," Harris' YouTube page – which was Biden's promotional account at the time – said.