Selena Gomez Admits She Was ‘Attracted’ to the Wrong People Before Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez admitted she needed to "start being attracted to the right kind of people" before she confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old singer previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Zedd, and whilst she has no regrets about her past relationships, she realized what was missing.

Selena told Vogue México y Latinoamérica, as translated by E!: "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people."

She explained: "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you.

"But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

On her previous relationships, she added: "I firmly believe that everything in my life happens for a reason.

"I always try to say: ‘What's the lesson here? I want to learn the lesson and I want to grow from this.'

"I want to experience what it's like to get through those moments that are really difficult."

An insider recently claimed that Gomez feels "safe and secure" with the 35-year-old music star.

The Only Murders in the Building star recently confirmed she is dating the record producer, and Gomez "really trusts him".

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."