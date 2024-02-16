Just 40 Adorable Photos of Young Selena Gomez at the Start of Her Career

Selena Gomez has been one of entertainment's biggest stars for the better part of two decades, and the actress-pop star is still going strong today.

The "Hands to Myself" singer got one of her early breaks on Hannah Montana in 2007 when she landed a reoccurring role on the show as Hannah's rival pop star Mikayla.

Around the same time, Gomez filmed two potential Disney Channel spin-off series. The first was a Suite Life of Zack & Cody spin-off called Arwin!, and the second was a spin-off of Lizzie McGuire called What's Stevie Thinking? Neither project was picked up.



In 2007, Gomez also landed the breakout role of teen witch Alex Russo in the series Wizards of Waverly Place. The show became one of the most notable and popular Disney Channel shows of the 2000s, making Gomez a household name overnight.

During this time, Gomez could be spotted at nearly every young Hollywood party, Disney event and award show as the multi-talented starlet's career began to rise.

In the early days of her career, she could be spotted at charity events, the Teen Choice Awards, Disneyland holiday events and even New York Fashion Week.

Today, Gomez owns her own successful cosmetics brand called Rare Beauty. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer still dominates the charts with her music, and she currently appears on the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.