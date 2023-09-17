Tiffany Haddish Addresses Viral Bizarre Shakira Moments at VMAs

Tiffany Haddish addressed her seemingly erratic behavior with Shakira at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

On Sept. 12 the annual awards show took place. During a commercial break, collaborators Karol G and Shakira took a photo with one another in the crowd, Haddish came up behind them and photobombed the picture. Later backstage when Shakira was posing with her Video Vanguard Award, Haddish stepped in the shot to photobomb her on the red carpet once again.

Additionally, a video circulating on social media, shows Haddish seemingly chasing Shakira calling her name out. Haddish first addressed the viral moments in a tweet.

“This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did too much. All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album,” Haddish replied to a roundup post of all three incidents on X. “This experience has [allowed] me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You 🙏🏽 Shana Tova.”

She later seemingly wrote about the situation in a separate tweet. “When people make videos about me or talk about me Good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant,” she wrote. “I see it’s driving the enemy crazy cause they really want to be where I am, It will never happen. 😂😂😂😂😂”

Haddish finally revealed in an interview what exactly she was trying to accomplish by getting Shakira's attention in a new interview with Hot 97.

When the host said, "You chased Shakira," she responded, "Did I chase Shakira? Was I running? ... I was power walking." She compared it to another red carpet moment when she physically ran up to meet Meryl Streep. Haddish then revealed what she spoke to Shakira about.

"We talked about music and I was telling her that I would love to get into that Latin market. Even if you didn't want to get on the track with me at all, I would just love to be a background dancer in your video."