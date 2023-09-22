Shakira Shares Why She Doesn’t Have ‘Access to Happiness’ Right Now

Shakira is getting candid and has opened up about what life is like after she split from her husband and soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

The "Hips Don't Lie" songstress sat down with Billboard for their latest issue and shared how life has changed after marriage and a big move from Spain to Miami. Shakira revealed that her career had become a "third priority" behind her kids and her former partner.

"Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren't compatible," she said.

"I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill. When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money," Shakira continued.

Further into the interview, Shakira shared that she doesn't have "access to happiness" at this moment in her life.

"It’s a very short question for a very long answer. I don’t think everyone has access to happiness. It’s reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment. There are moments of happiness, distraction, moments of reflection. There are also still moments of nostalgia, and my music right now feeds off that cocktail," she revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shakira spoke of her inner strength and said she is learning to value the good times and is learning how to not "amplify the bad ones."

Shakira and her former husband parted ways in June of last year in. They have two children together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.