Gerard Pique’s Mom Allegedly Helped Hide Affair From Shakira

As if her ex-husband's reported cheating scandal wasn't enough betrayal, Shakira's former mother-in-law was also allegedly involved in helping Gerard Piqué hide his affair from the global pop superstar.

According to the Latin Post, Piqué's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, knew about her son's alleged affair with Clara Chia the whole time — and even helped him hide it from Shakira.

"It's all because when the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chia began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué's parents have in Cabrils, Spain," a Spanish journalist reportedly claimed.

The journalist alleged that Piqué's mother "was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship," which deeply hurt her former daughter-in-law Shakira.

The latest revelation comes after rumors of a physical altercation between Shakira and Bernabeu.

A witness supposedly close to the family claimed that "Bernabeu punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and his children." However, the rumors remain unconfirmed as of publishing.

Following the couple's split after 11 years together, Shakira apparently placed a witch figure on her balcony facing Bernabeu's home, which appears to align with the latest reports of tension between the two women.

Acording to Latin Post, Bernabeu spoke to a Spanish magazine about her son's divorce, saying she tried "everything in her power" to keep the two stars together prior to Piqué's cheating scandal.

The outlet reports Shakira and Piqué's two sons — Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — typically spent a lot of time with their grandmother, including gathering together for many dinners, but that now their relationship with Bernabeu is "fractured."

Bernabeu reportedly claimed Shakira told her children to stop calling her "grandmother" following the breakup, which hurt her "personally."

Shakira is reportedly planning to leave Barcelona behind and take her kids to Miami. In 2022, she was granted custody after the former couple came to an agreement "for the good of their children," according to Marca.