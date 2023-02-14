Shakira Lip-Syncs ‘I Might Kill My Ex’ While Listening to SZA and Cleaning Her House on Valentine’s Day: ‘Mopped the Floor With Don Pique’

Shakira is officially the queen of petty!

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Shakira posted a video to Instagram of her lip-syncing along to SZA's breakup revenge anthem "Kill Bill" while she mops the floor.

The lyrics Shakira mouths along to go: "I might kill my ex / Not the best idea / His new girlfriend's next / How'd I get here?"

Of course, Shakira's ex is soccer star Gerard Pique.

Per Google Translate, the original caption for the post, which Shakira has since deleted, read: "For those who say [she] doesn't know how to mop, I'll remind you that in [her] song with Bizarrap [she] mopped THE FLOOR with Don Pique... and it was shiny."

"When's the SZA feat. Shakira remix?????" MTV's official Instagram commented on the cheeky video, mirroring our own sentiment.

After 11 years together, Shakira and her ex — with whom she shares two children — announced their separation in June 2022. The breakup, as well as rumors of infidelity, have been highly publicized ever since.

An unconfirmed report in The Sun first detailed cheating rumors about the couple.

On Jan. 25, Pique debuted his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, 23, on Instagram. According to unconfirmed rumors, Shakira's song "Te Felicito" reveals how she discovered Pique allegedly cheated on her with Chia after she supposedly noticed her favorite strawberry jam was eaten.

"This is for you to be mortified / To chew and swallow, swallow and chew," a translation of the lyrics for "Te Felicito" reads.

In the music video, Shakira opens her refrigerator to find collaborator Rauw Alejandro's severed head.

Shakira's Instagram video is just the latest apparent reference to her and Pique's not-so-amicable split.

"Shakira is literally running pop culture in her 40s. Giving us breakup anthems, getting her suegra, hiring an investigator, catching the jam thief, throwing her ex out of the house, planting a witch and now this mopping [TikTok]," one fan tweeted about the clip.

In January, Shakira allegedly placed a scary witch doll on the balcony that faces her ex-mother-in-law's home, according to New York Post.