Shakira Tweets She’s ‘Proud to Be Latin American’ After Gerard Pique’s ‘Xenophobic’ Comment

Shakira is clapping back after her ex, Gerard Piqué, made a comment about Latin Americans in a new interview.

"I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives," Piqué said.

Shakira seemingly responded to the "xenophobic" comment with a tweet featuring emojis representing various Latin American countries flags.

Her words translate to "Proud to be Latin American."

Piqué has faced backlash after allegedly cheating on the "Te Felicito" singer with 24-year-old Clara Chia.

The alleged scandal has seemingly sparked several scathing lyrics from Shakira in her newest music, plus speculation about the two stars' divorce from fans.

Most recently, Piqué's mother came under fire for reportedly helping him hide his affair from Shakira.

Following the breakup, Shakira is in the process of moving from Barcelona to Miami, Fla., with her two kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Per Page Six, the star's ex-father-in-law apparently even sent her an eviction notice on March 13.

Apparently, local news outlets claimed that Joan Piqué sent Shakira an email instructing her to vacate the couple's former home before April 30, or else she would have to pay compensation.

On Instagram, Shakira addressed her emotional move in a post.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends, and the sea," she said. "Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience, who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty."