Are Shakira and Tom Cruise Together?

After Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, May 7, rumors are swirling about a possible romance between the two A-listers.

The singer and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were photographed together on the race's starting grid and shared an intimate conversation in a private hospitality suite.

According to Page Six, while nothing is official as of yet, a source claimed, "He is extremely interested in pursuing her," and that "there is chemistry."

"Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom," the source added. The source also noted that Cruise is "a nice-looking guy, and he is talented," plus, "She isn’t taller than him."

Apparently, if Cruise has his way, the two will be dating soon since he sent flowers to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer after their day at the races.

READ MORE: Shakira Lip-Syncs 'I Might Kill My Ex,' References Pique: WATCH

Cruise, 60, is single. He has three kids from his past public relationships, including Suri, 17, with ex Katie Holmes.

Notably, Shakira, 46, broke things off with her boyfriend of over 10 years, football star Gerard Pique, who allegedly cheated on the star. The two have two sons together, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

During the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala on Saturday, May 6, Shakira seemingly addressed her highly-publicized split from Pique during her acceptance speech for the Billboard Woman of the Year award.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," Shakira said, per People.

She continued, "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be. Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once."

"[There comes] a time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves," she added.