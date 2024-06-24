Suri Cruise Graduated High School, Dropped Dad Tom Cruise’s Last Name at Ceremony: REPORT

Suri Cruise has graduated high school.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the daughter of Hollywood icon Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes received her diploma from LaGuardia High School last Friday (June 21).

The 18-year-old celebrated with her mom and a friend in New York City.

Her estranged Mission Impossible star father was not in attendance for the ceremony.

Instead, Tom attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London the day his daughter graduated, according to the outlet.

Suri reportedly dropped her famous last name for the big event, going instead by "Suri Noelle" in her graduation pamphlet.

The teen is "expected to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall."

Tom has not been involved in Suri's life for years.

"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider previously claimed.

"She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," they added.

Tom and Katie were first spotted together in 2005. Tom gave his infamous confession of love for Katie when he appeared on Oprah.

The couple got engaged the same year that they met and welcomed Suri the following year, in 2006, not long before the pair got married.

The former couple split in 2012, with the Dawson's Creek alum getting sole custody of Suri.