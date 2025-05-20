Celebrity Who Owns $17 Million in Engagement Rings Won’t Surprise You

Celebrities who meet and date often fall in love, get engaged, walk down the aisle, and then eventually divorce. See, they're just like us, except that sometimes this cycle happens several times over.

In reality, the very different lifestyles they lead from us regular people mean we're often surprised when celeb marriages last for years and years.

Even if you know someone who has been engaged a few times but never married or married and divorced a few times, the only publicity is within our social circle.

Celebrity relationships are often the stuff of tabloid fodder and jokes, especially when it's someone who seems to be in and out of one often, and even more so, engaged a bunch of times.

LONGEST ENGAGEMENT AND MOST ENGAGEMENTS

While Oprah Winfrey holds the longest celebrity engagement in history at 33+ years with Stedman Graham since 1992, Elizabeth Taylor holds the record for the most engagements with 10.

But someone is slowly catching up to her.

Jennifer Lopez Engagements, Marriages, Divorces

According to the Daily Mail, she has been engaged six times with a total of $17 million in engagement rings on her hand since 1997.

Ojani Noah: $130,000 (married and divorced)

Cris Judd: $200,000 (married and divorced)

Ben Affleck: $2,600,000 (engaged)

Marc Anthony: $6,500,000 (engaged and divorced)

Alex Rodriguez : $2,000,000 (engaged)

Ben Affleck: $5,600,000 (married and divorced)

However, several celebrities beat out JLo in divorces.

MOST DIVORCES

According to The Exit website, Mickey Rooney is tied with Elizabeth Taylor for the most divorces at seven.

Larry King had six divorces and one annulment.

Pamela Anderson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Danielle Steele have all been divorced five times.

Then we come to JLo, now tied with James Cameron and Christie Brinkley with four.

Tom Cruise has been divorced three times.

