7 Pop Stars We Can’t Believe Haven’t Won a Grammy Yet

There have been many iconic Grammy wins throughout the years, like Beyoncé's well-deserved Album of the Year nod in 2025 or Miley Cyrus' long-awaited win in 2024 that prompted her to yell, "I just won my first Grammy!" in the middle of her "Flowers" performance.

But what about the stars that have never won?

Pop stars who have been snubbed by the Grammys for years are just as big a topic as the triumphant moments fans love.

Many fans wonder to this day why huge artists like Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne and more have never managed to snag a gramophone trophy.

READ MORE: The Final Concerts of 6 Late Pop Icons

Did you know that the Spice Girls never won a Grammy despite being considered the greatest girl group of all time?

Not only that, but the Spice Girls were never even nominated.

On the other hand, neither have the two most iconic boy bands: NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

The dueling boy bands were nominated eight and nine times, respectively.

Meanwhile, mega-icons like Diana Ross have also been shut out at the long-running awards show.

Despite being nominated many times, Ross has never won an award.

Bizarrely, though, she's been honored with two Lifetime Achievement awards from the Academy. One for her solo work in 2012 and one with the Supremes in 2023.

Below, find out more about some of the biggest pop stars who have never won a Grammy.