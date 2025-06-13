Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Romance Nearing Its End After Stress Takes Toll (REPORT)

After nearly a decade together, including a 2019 engagement and the birth of daughter Daisy, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship appears to be unraveling.

Sources attribute the breakdown of their relationship to two major things: Perry’s latest album, 143, and her Lifetimes world tour.

According to People, their romance has been "breaking down" in recent months, with one insider bluntly stating they are "pretty much done."

The source noted that it "isn't looking good" and they "don't really see them being able to turn things around."

READ MORE: 7 Pop Stars We Can’t Believe Haven’t Won a Grammy Yet

Perry is currently trekking the globe on her Lifetimes world tour, and the source noted that Bloom is living alone and the two have different priorities.

"This comeback means a lot to her. She wants to give fans the best show. She's happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] is with her and they're sightseeing and having fun," the insider added.

The former American Idol judge has taken some heat in the past few months, mostly due to her controversial space flight on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, which garnered a ton of backlash.

Her Lifetimes world tour has also come under fire, with fans taking to social media criticizing her vocals and dance moves.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Reacts to Viral ‘Thinking of You’ Trend: ‘I Don’t Sing Like That!’

In one video shared on TikTok, Perry appears to be out of breath as she sings her 143 track "I'm His, He's Mine."

"What's going on vocally here?" one viewer asked in the comments, while another wrote, "It’s like she’s doing a low-energy dress rehearsal walk-through."

"I see why Taylor [Swift] rehearsed her whole set list on a treadmill for months now," someone else shared, while an even shadier user quipped, "Did she leave her talent in space?"

"How is this the same woman that gave us Teenage Dream?" another TikTok viewer asked, while someone else weighed in empathetically, "I feel sorry for her. This is such a public embarrassment right after last week’s space flight embarrassment. Katy needs to take a step back for rest and reflection."