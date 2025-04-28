Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour Vocals and Awkward Dancing Ripped Apart Online

Katy Perry can't catch a break this month.

The pop star has already suffered a handful of Ls in April, mostly due to her controversial flight to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, which garnered tons of backlash and criticism.

Her post-trip conference was deemed tone-deaf and vapid by many, and other celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Allen and Olivia Wilde called out the stunt for allegedly representing performative feminism.

Even fast food franchise Wendy's took a dig at her online.

Now she's getting torn apart for the Lifetimes Tour, which is her fifth concert tour and first in seven years.

The pop star, who is currently on her 84-date global Lifetimes Tour, which celebrates her career-spanning hits, has been getting dragged on social media for everything from her vocals to her dance moves to her costumes.

In one video shared on TikTok, Perry appears to be out of breath as she sings her 143 track "I'm His, He's Mine."

"What's going on vocally here?" one viewer asked in the comments, while another wrote, "It’s like she’s doing a low-energy dress rehearsal walk-through."

"I see why Taylor [Swift] rehearsed her whole set list on a treadmill for months now," someone else shared, while an even shadier user quipped, "Did she leave her talent in space?"

"How is this the same woman that gave us Teenage Dream?" another TikTok viewer asked, while someone else weighed in empathetically, "I feel sorry for her. This is such a public embarrassment right after last week’s space flight embarrassment. Katy needs to take a step back for rest and reflection."

Another video shows Perry hitting some cringey, awkward choreography to a remix of her 2012 single "Part of Me."

"It’s giving Olympic Australian break dancer vibes lol," one person commented, as another wrote, "If this was Drag Race she'd be eliminated this episode."

"Stuff kids be doing when they say 'look at me,'" someone else shared, while another similarly joked, "Me and my cousins performing for our parents

"Do people seriously expect her to dance? She's an astronaut, for crying out loud," another user commented sarcastically.

Yet another video of Perry performing on tour drew criticism as well, this time for her tour fashion. The clip shows Perry stiffly dancing in a cyber-futuristic red outfit that offers a limited range of arm motion.

"That dress looks IMPOSSIBLE to move in," one person commented, while another wrote, "That outfit was such a bad idea."

"Did she even have a rehearsal? Her whole tour looks messy," someone else weighed in.

"Who thought a costume that makes you choose between not being able to put your arms up or not put your arms down would be a good choice for a choreographed performance?" another user asked.

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour kicked off in Mexico City on April 23 and will conclude in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 7.

