Wendy’s Has Beef With Katy Perry Apparently, Snipes Space-Traveling Pop Star on X

Where's the beef? On Twitter (sorry—X), apparently!

The national fast food restaurant took a shady shot at Katy Perry in the comments section of a tweet about her space mission Monday (April 14).

The burger chain inexplicably took a swipe at the pop star while replying to a tweet announcing Perry had returned safely from her mission to space.

"Can we send her back," the official Wendy's account (yes, we checked) wryly responded.

KatyCats (Perry's fans) were pretty furious at the fast food giant for messing with their pop idol.

"Y'all should be worrying about them nasty restaurants and stay off Stan twitter," one person replied to Wendy's.

"That's why nobody goes to Wendy's anymore," another fan tweeted.

"Instead of worrying about Katy why not tweet about McDonald’s, they be ending y'all in sales everyday," another user wrote, calling Wendy's comment "disgusting and unprofessional" in another message.

It's unclear why the fast food chain (or rather, the social media professional running its company account) took a random dig at the singer, but Wendy's appeared to be much more supportive of Perry's brief space expedition in a number of other tweets.

"I kissed the ground and I liked it," the company tweeted alongside photos of Perry smooching the dirt upon exiting the mission's capsule after returning to Earth.

On Monday, Perry was part of a historic all-female crew during a brief mission to space on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

The craft launched around 9:30AM local time in Texas and took Perry, as well as five other women, over 60 miles above Earth to the edge of space, where the crew experienced a short period of weightlessness before their descent back to the ground.

In total the flight lasted approximately 11 minutes.

During a debrief interview after the space trip, Perry shared she felt "super connected to love."

"This experience is second to being a mom ... This is all for the benefit of Earth. I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness," Perry said, adding she plans to write a song about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.