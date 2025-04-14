Why Did Katy Perry Go to Space?

Katy Perry launched into space this morning (April 14) aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez; TV host Gayle King; engineer and NASA veteran Aisha Bowe; activist and scientist Amanda Nguyen; and movie producer Kerianne Flynn were also aboard the eight-minute voyage, according to Variety.

The history-making rocket took flight at 9:30AM ET on Monday and passed the Kármán Line, which is the "internationally recognized boundary of space," according to Blue Origin.

The flight lasted just over 10 minutes.

Bezos' Blue Origin company is a burgeoning space tourism business, with a blastoff location in West Texas.

Their trips, including the one Perry was on, offer "several minutes of weightlessness and witnessing life-changing views of Earth" via their autonomously operated rockets, Variety reports.

What Was the All-Women Space Mission For?

The all-women space mission was meant to bring attention to women in aeronautics, according to Variety.

The group was the first-ever all-female space flight crew.

In an interview, Katy Perry said it wasn't about the notoriety of prominent women going to space, but a chance to remember what's important.

"It won’t be about me, it will be about this beautiful Earth. I think from up there, we will think ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother,'" she told CBS News.

Why Was Katy Perry on the Women's Space Mission?

In an Instagram post Sunday (April 13), Perry wrote, "I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years."

Perry also noted via Instagram that she wanted to "sing in space," which she did by crooning "What a Wonderful World" as the women marveled at the moon.

"I’ve covered that song in the past. Obviously my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I’d one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space," Perry said, according to Variety.

"It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth," she added.

According to The Guardian, Perry was likely selected for the experience due to her high profile role in the entertainment industry and contributions to popular culture.