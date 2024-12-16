Katy Perry Concert Allegedly Sparks Mass Walk-Outs

Fans seemingly walked out of Katy Perry's New York City Jingle Ball show in masses, according to a viral TikTok video.

The caption said that Perry "bombed" at the concert on Friday (Dec. 13) and implied fans decided to leave because they weren't enjoying the performance.

"I still love her. She’s a great entertainer. What’s going on?" one fan, among many others, wondered in the comments section of the video.

"You wouldn’t dare see me leave for a Katy Perry set/ show! love her and her music," someone else wrote.

READ MORE: Did Exes Katy Perry + John Mayer Just Reconnect at This Concert?

In a follow-up video, the person shared another view of the crowd during Perry's encore performance of "Firework."

Many commenters claimed that the reason the crowd dwindled was because the show reportedly got a late start and fans wanted to catch the last buses and trains running for the night.

"'Firework' was the last song of the whole entire night. The show went over the scheduled time. It ended at 12 AM.. so naturally people are going to start leaving a bit early regardless of the performer," one person commented.

"'Firework' is literally her ENCORE SONG. They left to get to the last trains to [New Jersey] and to beat the rush," someone else agreed.

"I was so mad because I had to leave after her 3rd song and had to go make my train," another person confirmed.

On X (formerly Twitter), another fan showed a video that appeared to have been taken earlier in the show with a much more populated crowd.

Meanwhile, other fans were happy with Perry's Jingle Ball performance and excited for the pop star's upcoming Lifetimes tour.

The Lifetimes tour is set to kick off on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City in support of her 2024 album 143.

The tour is the fifth in her career and first in seven years following Witness: The Tour in 2017 and 2018.