Did Exes Katy Perry and John Mayer Just Reconnect at Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert?

Katy Perry and John Mayer have reunited nearly 10 years after their breakup at an unlikely event – Sabrina Carpenter's L.A. concert.

Carpenter performed at the Kia Forum on Sunday (Nov. 17) and Perry and Mayer were seated near each other in the VIP section.

The two singers were captured on video seemingly having a brief conversation during the concert by a fan.

The duo chatted between rows as they waited for the Short 'n Sweet show to begin, with Perry accompanying her daughter Daisy, 4.

"Katy Perry and John Mayer interaction wasn't on my 2024 bingo card," a fan tweeted.

Perry and Mayer notoriously dated following the "Teenage Dream" singer's divorce from Russell Brand in 2012.

According to Page Six, the two sparked dating rumors years before that in 2009 before reconnecting as pen pals after her breakup with Brand.

Their relationship lasted for several years and even produced a musical collaboration with "Who You Love."

The couple broke up several times and became on-again, off-again before breaking things off for good in 2015, the outlet reported.

Perry quickly moved on a year later with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, who is Daisy's father.

However, Mayer was not over the breakup and even released a song about the "Fireworks" singer in 2017 called "Still Feel Like Your Man."

"I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair," he sings on the track.

Mayer has not been in a public relationship since his split from Perry, but he recently revealed to Kelly Rizzo that he is ready to take the next steps and settle down with someone.

"People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," he shared, per Page Six.

"You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me," he elaborated.

As for Perry, she and Bloom are still going strong and the actor even introduced her 2024 MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award performance with a sweet speech.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family," Bloom said.