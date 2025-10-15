Love or Launch Pad? Kat Stickler’s John Mayer Move Raises Eyebrows [GOSSIP]

Kat Stickler might have her eyes set on John Mayer — but is she really falling in love, or just falling into a Bravo pitch meeting?

Sources spill to #ShuterScoop that the influencer’s new romance might be less about Mayer’s guitar and more about her next gig.

Lights, Camera... Kat?

The 30-year-old TikTok star is said to be “working the Hollywood circuit hard,” with a potential reality TV deal in her sights.

“Kat’s using her connection with John to get in front of Andy Cohen and the Bravo crowd,” one insider claims.

“She wants to be the next Kristin Cavallari — fun, relatable, and business-savvy,” the source continues.

Love or Launch Pad?

While Mayer, 47, is reportedly “smitten,” some of his friends are already side-eyeing the situation.

“She’s charming and smart — but she’s a strategist,” a source dishes. “John’s her Hollywood launch pad.”

Another insider says Stickler has pitched a show based on her life as a single mom turned social media sensation — and Mayer’s name certainly doesn’t hurt the sizzle reel.

So What Is Going On?

The duo sparked dating rumors after being spotted hanging out twice in two days, and according to Us Weekly, Mayer is the one doing the pursuing — inviting Kat out, texting often, and making it clear he’s interested.

Stickler, who recently broke up with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, is reportedly “having fun” and “open to seeing where it goes,” but doesn’t think the relationship is serious.

“She’s focused on content creation,” a friend of Stickler’s insists. But according to one Bravo exec, “She’s not just in it for love — she’s in it for airtime.”

Final Cut?

Will this be the "Gravity" singer’s next great love story — or just Kat’s pilot episode? Either way, she’s getting screen time.

Honestly? That’s strategy — and we don’t hate it.