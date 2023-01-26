Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories.

Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM Thursday morning (Jan. 26).

As fans have pointed out on social media, Swift's tweet was sent just 15 minutes after her ex, Mayer, announced his tour dates at 7:50AM.

Naturally, many fans believe the timing wasn't just coincidental.

"John mayer announcement on january 26th?? no. taylor swift lavender haze mv announcement," one fan tweeted.

"No WAY did Taylor Swift just announce the Lavender Haze vid after John Mayer dropped his tour announcement," another wrote.

Peep more reactions, below:

Swift and Mayer briefly dated from 2009 to 2010. At the time, Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32.

After their breakup, Swift released a song called "Dear John" off her 2010 album, Speak Now.

In 2021, Mayer told Rolling Stone that he was "really humiliated" by "Dear John" and expressed his resentment for the song. When asked about Mayer's comments later that same year, Swift simply replied, "How presumptuous!"

Swift allegedly addresses her relationship with Mayer on her Midnights album cut "Would've, Could've, Should've."

The song is track number 19 on the album — the same age the pop star was when she dated Mayer.

"And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil / At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven / And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts," Swift sings on the breakup track.