What Happens if You Scan Katy Perry’s Lower Back QR Code at the VMAs?

Katy Perry turned up to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a white-hot look Wednesday (Sept. 11) alongside her actor beau Orlando Bloom.

However, it was the new, unusual (and obviously fake) tattoo on her lower back that turned heads and had fans scrambling online to figure out its meaning.

READ MORE: 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List

Perry, who will be honored with the coveted Video Vanguard award this evening at USB Arena in New York, stunned on the red carpet wearing a futuristic mecha arm piece and an eye-catching distressed two-piece from cult fashion brand Who Decides War.

Her most interesting accessory, however? A mysterious QR code stamped on her lower back.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

So, what's up with Katy Perry's QR code?

According to multiple fans on social media, when scanned, Perry's QR code simply takes users to her website where they can immediately pre-save her new, upcoming album, 143.

Marketing at its most 2024, people!

The pop star is scheduled to perform a medley of her greatest career hits this evening as she accepts the VMAs Video Vanguard award. Last year, Shakira was honored with the award.

Earlier during the show, Perry won the award for Most Iconic Performance for her performance of "Roar" at the 2013 VMAs, beating out massive stars such as Beyonce, Britney Spears, Madonna and more for the honor.

Perry's seventh studio album is due out Sept. 20. The record features singles "Woman's World," "Lifetimes" and "I'm His, He's Mine."