2024 MTV Video Music Awards Winners Revealed: See the Full List!

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards winners will be announced tonight (Sept. 11) as the annual awards show finally takes place!

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and featuring live performances by Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and more, the VMAs will air live from the UBS Arena in New York Wednesday night beginning at 8PM ET.

One of the big winners of the night has already been announced with pop star Katy Perry set to receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award. Shakira took home the honor at last year's awards show.

The show was previously set to take place on Sept. 10. However, it was bumped back a day due to the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

See the full list of 2024 MTV VMAs winners as they are announced, below.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars”

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”

June 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy”

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”

Eminem – “Houdini”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “Fe!n”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Snooze”

Tyla – “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

U2 – “Atomic City”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

KAROL G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

Myke Towers – “Lala”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla – “Water”

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

LISA – “Rockstar”

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “Lalalala”

Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu”

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”

RAYE – “Genesis”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Dua Lipa – “Illusion”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Editing

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Eminem – “Houdini”

LISA – “Rockstar”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Choreography

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Dua Lipa – “Houdini”

LISA – “Rockstar”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

Tate McRae – “Greedy”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “The Boy Is Mine”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – “360”

LISA – “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

