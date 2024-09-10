Eating Pets? Post-Birth Abortions? Baseless, Bizarre 2024 Presidential Debate Claims Spark Strong Reactions Online

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election took place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Tuesday night (Sept. 10). Naturally, the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump drew strong reactions (and memes!) on social media.

Aired on ABC and streamed live on Hulu, Disney+ and ABC News Live, the debate was moderated by World News Tonight’s David Muir as well as ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis.

According to the rules of the debate, each of the candidates’ microphones were turned off unless it was their turn to speak. Additionally, there was no studio audience for the debate, and the candidates were unable to talk to their staff during breaks or bring any notes to the podium.

Harris and Trump faced off in a heated debate this evening, with less than two months to go before election day (Nov. 5). Some of the major topics covered during the debate included abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, immigration, various forms of energy resources, the housing crisis and more.

The debate got off to an unusual start when Trump told Harris to “have fun” just before the event began.

During the debate, many people turned Harris’ facial expressions into memes, while others pointed out how many of Trump’s more imaginative statements were quickly fact checked by the moderators.

In particular, the moderators fact checked Trump’s wild and false claim that undocumented migrants are eating people’s pets in the U.S.

Harris’ perplexed facial expression and hand motions also sparked a recurring meme.

Others commented on the political song and dance around certain debate topics, while many found humor in the absurd theatricality of American politics at large.

Some people on social media commented on Harris’ debate strategy, with many praising her strong will, cool temperament and ability to fight back.

During the debate, Trump accused Harris of copying Joe Biden’s economic plans and made reference to her as a “dog,” which sparked the phrases “Run Spot Run” to trend on X.

Of course, one of the most highly anticipated subjects of the night was abortion, with both Harris and Trump taking different stances on the topic. However, Trump’s outlandish claim that fetuses are being aborted in the ninth month and that babies that have already been born are being “executed” after birth sparked outrage and bewilderment online.